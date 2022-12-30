Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $444,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $121.05.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

