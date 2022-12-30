Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $233.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.90. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $190.93 and a 12-month high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,824,600. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

