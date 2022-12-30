Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $358,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Amphenol by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Amphenol by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of APH opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

