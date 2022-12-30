Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $360,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 290.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Nucor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.69. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

