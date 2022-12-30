Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $382,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $665.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $640.68 and its 200-day moving average is $637.45. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

