Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $391,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 1.3 %

MRNA opened at $178.86 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $259.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $4,970,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,542,529.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,899 shares of company stock valued at $70,812,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

