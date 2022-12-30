Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $430,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 2.9 %

SNOW stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $347.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.