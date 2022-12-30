Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $430,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2022

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.9 %

SNOW stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $347.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.