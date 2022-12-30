Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE WU opened at $13.88 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

