Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $378,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MET opened at $72.66 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

