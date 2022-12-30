Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 49.7% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 103,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 168.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

