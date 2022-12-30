Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,194 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

About British American Tobacco

BTI stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.