Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $402,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

