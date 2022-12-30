Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $447,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,333.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $316.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.05 and a 200 day moving average of $315.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

