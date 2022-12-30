Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2,095.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $384.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average is $233.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.