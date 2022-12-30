Sabal Trust CO Has $429,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Tesla were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average of $233.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

