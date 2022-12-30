Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down to $5.59

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.47. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 12,846 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 62.75%. The company had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,993 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $34,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $32,134,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,513.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 2,591,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3,879.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 2,586,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

