Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.

