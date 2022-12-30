Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.