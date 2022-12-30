Scott Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9 %

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Shares of AMZN opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $171.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

