Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $29.51

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.51, but opened at $28.80. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

