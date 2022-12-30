Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Increases By 176.3%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Abcam
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Abcam by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Abcam by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
Abcam Price Performance
NASDAQ ABCM opened at $15.54 on Friday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Featured Articles
