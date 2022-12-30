Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Increases By 59.0%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

