Short Interest in AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) Expands By 61.0%

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the November 30th total of 359,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERC opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 million and a PE ratio of -10.89. AeroClean Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. AeroClean Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.08% and a negative net margin of 578.61%.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AeroClean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroClean Technologies by 4,519.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 286,168 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications.

