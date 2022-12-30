Short Interest in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Decreases By 89.3%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the November 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Acquisition Corp. I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 294,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

