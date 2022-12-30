Short Interest in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Expands By 56.4%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Independence in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independence in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Independence has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

