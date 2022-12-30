Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 657 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $320.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

