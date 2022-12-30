SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $29.10

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.10, but opened at $28.37. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on SBOW. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
SilverBow Resources Stock Up 5.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $635.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
