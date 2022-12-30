SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $29.10

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.10, but opened at $28.37. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SBOW. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.45. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.