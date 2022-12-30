Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 155,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,114,646 shares.The stock last traded at $33.25 and had previously closed at $33.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

