Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 849 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 634.5% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $108.24 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

