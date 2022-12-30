Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 312 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

