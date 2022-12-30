Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 49,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

