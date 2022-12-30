Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $3,309,000. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 39,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $235.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

