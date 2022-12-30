Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $311.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $422.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

