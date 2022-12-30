Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.08 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Xylem stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $121.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

