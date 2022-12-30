Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Waters by 8.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 9.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters Stock Up 1.5 %

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $345.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.26. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.