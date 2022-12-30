Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.47 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $177.49 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.44 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.44 and a 200-day moving average of $189.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

