Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Shares of J opened at $121.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

