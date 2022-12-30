Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

Life Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSI opened at $99.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.32.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

