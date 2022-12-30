Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,510,000 after buying an additional 93,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $163.18 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $263.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

