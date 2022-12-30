Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PerkinElmer Stock Up 3.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

NYSE:PKI opened at $142.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.03.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.