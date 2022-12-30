Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 845 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $212.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.12. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $674.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

