Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 8,700 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Trading Up 0.7 %

PPL opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.80. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.