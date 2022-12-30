Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 415.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 200,399 shares worth $15,111,677. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog Trading Up 5.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Shares of DDOG opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,478.80 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $184.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

