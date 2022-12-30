Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

