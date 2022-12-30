Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 61,056 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,056 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insider Activity

Amcor Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

