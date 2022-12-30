Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 7,934 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day moving average of $130.48.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

