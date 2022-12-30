Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Gap Down to $31.46

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.46, but opened at $30.73. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 55 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 437,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,666,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 102.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 536,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 271,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 195.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 318,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

