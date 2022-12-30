Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 15.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 91.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 77,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 233.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 290,843 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

