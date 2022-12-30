Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.74. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 30,387 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Tellurian Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $999.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

