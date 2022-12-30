Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

